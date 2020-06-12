Mumbai Police COVID-19 tally reaches 2,028

One death due to COVID-19 and 120 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 48 hours among Mumbai Police personnel.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police now stands at 2,028, and the positive cases in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) stand at 82.
The Mumbai Police informed that out of the 2,028 positive cases, 1,233 patients have recovered and 22 deaths have been reported so far.
