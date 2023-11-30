Mumbai: Police Constable Suspended After Smuggling Gutkha Across Gujarat-Maharashtra Border

Mumbai: Police Constable Smuggles Gutkha Across Gujarat-Maharashtra Border; Suspended | Representational Image/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai Police has suspended a constable employed in the Naigaon Local Arms Department from service. Allegations suggest that he was involved in smuggling Gutkha, banned in Maharashtra, taking advantage of his police status. The constable was apprehended by the police while attempting to smuggle Gutkha on the Gujarat-Maharashtra border. The suspension followed an investigation into the matter.

The suspended constable has been identified as Mausim Shaikh. Shaikh was caught by Kasa police while smuggling Gutkha on the border of Gujarat and Maharashtra, leading to the registration of an FIR on October 5, and subsequently, his arrest. Following the arrest, an internal police investigation found him guilty, leading to his suspension through departmental action.

Details of case

Exploiting his position as a policeman, Shaikh used to transport Gutkha from Gujarat to Mumbai. The police received information about his activities, and during a stop and search operation on his car, Gutkha worth Rs 2.84 lakh was discovered. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under the IPC and the Food Security Act, leading to the constable's arrest.

An officer stated that Shaikh had affixed a police board on the Swift car to avoid suspicion, but the officials present were already aware of his activities. Consequently, the police stopped the car with registration number MH 43 BK 8614 and, upon searching it, discovered a substantial quantity of Gutkha.