Mumbai: Police Constable Suffering From Mental Health Issues Shoots Self With Colleague's Rifle, Survives

Mumbai police | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, February 20: A police constable, who reportedly suffers from mental health problems, allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with a colleague's rifle on Monday evening. He survived the shot that fractured his left hand. Notably, he wasn't assigned any weapon due to his mental illness, said sources. However, the police are yet to confirm the suicide bid angle.

Venkat Padalwar, 40, who is attached with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Aurangabad unit, was deployed in Malad West as part of Shiv Jayanti bandobast. The incident occurred near 'The Mall Shopping Center' on the New Link Road when Padalwar's colleagues went for lunch, leaving their rifles inside the vehicle.

Constable Attempts Suicide:

The constable spontaneously picked up a weapon and shot himself. Hearing the thud, other cops rushed to him, snatched the gun and took him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. The doctors said that a bullet had grazed Padalwar's left hand and admitted him to the ICU. He is reported to be out of danger. Later, senior officers from Malad police station promptly arrived at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Anand Bhoite said, “Whether the incident occurred by mistake or not is under investigation. After his (Padalwar's) statement, we will file a case.”