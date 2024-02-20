Mumbai: Agripada Police Files FIR Against Husband, Sister For Abetment To Suicide & Cruelty

The Agripada police station initiated legal proceedings against two individuals accused of allegedly driving a woman to take her own life. A police official mentioned an ongoing investigation, with intentions to serve a notice under CrPc 41 to the alleged offenders.

Details of case

According to the police Razia Anasari, the complainant and mother of the victim, approached the police to file an FIR against the accused. The complaint outlined that on February 14, Tehmina Kade(33), had tragically committed suicide by hanging at her mother's residence. Initially the case was classified as an Accidental Death Report (ADR), later the case was registered as an FIR after the complainant claimed that the victim had suffered harassment from her husband.

The victim had married Asalam Kade in 2016, residing initially in Karnataka. Due to conflicts with her brother-in-law and other family members, the couple relocated to Mira Road. Allegations surfaced that Asalam subjected Tehmina to verbal abuse, physical violence, and confiscated her jewelry. The complainant detailed financial support provided for the couple's residence in Mira Road, citing frequent abuse and taunts regarding their childlessness.

Asalam allegedly forbade Tehmina from using social media, criticized her appearance, and eventually abandoned her, expressing a desire to end their marriage. Asalam returned to Karnataka, prompting Tehmina's relocation to her mother's Byculla residence. On February 14, fearing abandonment and a potential remarriage by Asalam, Tehmina took her own life.

Agripada police registers FIR

The Agripada police registered an FIR against Asalam Kade (43) and Tabbasum Shaikh (30) under sections 306 (Abetment to suicide), 498-A (Cruelty by husband or relatives), and 34 (Common intention) of the IPC.