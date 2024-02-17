Mumbai News: 11-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing From Mankhurd Children's Home; Police Launch Search

A minor has gone missing from Mankhurd Children’s Home. The incident was reported to the Trombay police on Friday by the authorities and subsequently a case of kidnapping was registered as the boy is 11 years old.
The home caretaker, Sunil Lakde, 52, was assigned the duty to take all the 88 children to an open ground for playtime activities on Thursday. The boy’s absence was noticed at dinner time counting. The staff started searching for the boy at nearby railway stations (Mankhurd, Kurla), and also the nearby PMG Colony, but failed to locate him. The police have formed a search team.