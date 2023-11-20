Mumbai: Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Worli Following 'Fight With Girlfriend'; Probe Underway

The constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend | IANS

Worli: A police constable allegedly died by suicide following a fight with his 'girlfriend' in the Worli area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Monday. The alleged incident of suicide took place on Sunday evening at 10 pm.

"Moments before his death, the constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend, informing her that he was going to end his life by hanging himself," Mumbai police said.

The deceased, identified as Indrajit Salunkhe, was posted to the Local Arma Department of Mumbai Police.

"The deceased was in love with a woman who lived in the Goregaon area. It is alleged that the deceased constable used to chat with other women on Instagram," police said.

"Upon discovering this, a fight broke out between the two. Following the fight, the constable took the extreme step and died due to suicide," police said, adding, "Police is investigating the allegations".

Police said they have sent it for post-mortem. "An investigation has been started into the case," the official said.

