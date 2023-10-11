Mumbai News: 93 Police Stations Across City Get 'HOPE', A Suicide Prevention Toolkit |

Mumbai: In the wake of an alarming rise in cases of suicide, the Mumbai Police and Mpower, which is a part of an education trust led by Dr Neerja Birla, have together unveiled a suicide prevention tool kit called HOPE. The toolkit aims at empowering individuals of all ages and backgrounds with the knowledge and tools necessary to promote mental well-being and prevent any devastating consequences. At the centre of the initiative is driving awareness amongst the younger population.

The kit was unveiled on World Mental Health Day on October 10 by vice-president of operations at Mpower Parveen Shaikh and Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

As many as 93 Mumbai police stations will have access to the kits. They are already taking a proactive stance to raise awareness about mental well-being and will prominently display posters encouraging conversations about mental health, seeking help and challenging the stigma surrounding this issue.

Joint CP Stresses On Advantage Of Suicide Prevention Tool Kit

Chaudhary said that in a nation where the impact of suicide is deeply felt, this toolkit serves as a lifeline as more often than not the police are one of the first-line responders for suicide prevention. he said, “Our shared intent is to drive awareness about vital resources. In a society where the need for support and understanding is paramount, this toolkit serves as an essential bridge of knowledge. It equips us all with valuable insights and the ability to support one another effectively.”

Sheikh said that at the core of Mpower’s vision lies a society free from the shackles of mental health stigma, where every individual is empowered to lead a fulfilling life with dignity and respect. Regrettably, suicide continues to be overlooked as a critical public health concern.

“Despite advancements in research and knowledge surrounding suicide prevention, deeply entrenched taboos and stigmatisation surrounding this issue persist, causing countless individuals to suffer in silence, deprived of the support they desperately need,” he said.

