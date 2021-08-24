e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Only American, NATO citizens and green card holders will now be allowed into Kabul airport: Reports People are of the same opinion. Now, PM has to take a decision: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on caste census
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:10 AM IST

Mumbai: Police constable commits suicide at MIDC

Staff Reporter
Advertisement

A 40-year-old police constable, attached to Thane City Police's Mumbra police station allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening.

The constable, identified as Suresh Chavan, was alone in the house at Marol Pipeline at 6.30 pm, as his wife and kids had gone to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The incident came to light when Chavan's brother went to call him in the evening. While Chavan was rushed to the Holy Spirit Hospital, he was declared brought dead and MIDC Police were informed about the incident. Subsequently, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was recorded and the constable's body was sent for an autopsy. Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason for the extreme step is unknown.

ALSO READ

Farmer suicide at Mumbai's Mantralaya: Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra government for neglect

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal