Mumbai: Police constable commits suicide at MIDC

A 40-year-old police constable, attached to Thane City Police's Mumbra police station allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening.

The constable, identified as Suresh Chavan, was alone in the house at Marol Pipeline at 6.30 pm, as his wife and kids had gone to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The incident came to light when Chavan's brother went to call him in the evening. While Chavan was rushed to the Holy Spirit Hospital, he was declared brought dead and MIDC Police were informed about the incident. Subsequently, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was recorded and the constable's body was sent for an autopsy. Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason for the extreme step is unknown.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:11 AM IST