Farmer suicide at Mumbai's Mantralaya: Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra government for neglect

After a farmer allegedly died by suicide outside Mantralaya, Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for neglecting the issues of farmers.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. There is no system left in Maharashtra to hear out farmers. The way the posting of officers is happening in the state is questionable. Later, these officers do not even care about issues of farmers and poor that come in front of them and they do not have any time for them," Fadnavis said.

He accused the government of ignoring the farmers of the state and not taking any decisions for them.

Adding that the farmers' suicides were increasing in the state, Fadnavis demanded that government should probe the case of farmers' suicide outside the government office and provide compensation to his family.

A 48-year-old farmer, who was admitted to GT Hospital here after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside Mantralaya, died on Sunday during treatment, said sources.

Subhash Jadhav (48), a farmer from Pune had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the gate of Mantralaya on Friday.

According to sources, Jadhav had come to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in Mantralaya. But, he was not allowed to enter the Mantralaya.

Sources further said, "Some people had captured Jadhav's land in Pune. He had complained about the matter at the nearest police station. But the police station there did not take any action. Jadhav then reached Mantralaya so that his matter would be heard." On the statement of Jadhav's son Ganesh, the Marine Drive police station registered a case against eight people under sections 306 and 34 of IPC and transferred it to Manchar Police Station in Pune.

