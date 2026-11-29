Mumbai Police Constable Booked For Allegedly Hiding 1st Marriage, Marrying Woman Constable; Threatened To Kill Her Daughters | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A shocking case of alleged bigamy and deception has come to light within the Mumbai police force, where a police constable is accused of concealing his first marriage and marrying a woman constable from the same department. The accused, who is currently posted at Colaba police station, has been booked by Nehru Nagar police following a complaint by the woman constable.

According to the FIR, the 38-year-old complainant was working in the Mumbai police traffic department when she met the accused at Naigaon police headquarters in 2011. Their acquaintance gradually developed into friendship and eventually a romantic relationship.

The woman told the accused about her previous marriage, her daughter from the first marriage and the fact that she was living separately from her first husband. She alleged that the accused assured her that he would accept both her and her daughter and take responsibility for raising the child.

In 2014, the accused allegedly approached her parents at her residence and sought their permission to marry her. The couple subsequently solemnised their marriage through Vedic rituals at Nandikeshwar Temple in Kurla East on August 19, 2014. They had a daughter together on June 18, 2015.

Initially, the accused was residing at the Wadala police colony. Citing the dilapidated condition of the quarters and delays in allotment of new accommodation, he allegedly asked the woman to continue staying at her mother's house in Kurla. The complainant eventually secured government accommodation in Nehru Nagar police colony in November 2015, where the couple began living together with their two daughters.

However, the relationship reportedly deteriorated after some time. The woman alleged that the accused frequently borrowed money from her for household expenses and that his behaviour gradually changed.

On making inquiries through his friends, she allegedly discovered that the accused had already married another woman in 2008 and had a daughter from that marriage. When confronted, he allegedly abused and assaulted her.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had deliberately concealed his first marriage, misleading her into believing that their marriage was legally valid and thereby obtaining her consent for cohabitation and sexual relations.

According to the FIR, on November 7, 2017, the accused allegedly told her that he had a son from his first wife and no longer needed her. He also allegedly threatened to kill her daughters if she approached the authorities.

The woman further alleged that on November 13, 2018, the accused and his first wife visited her residence and assaulted and verbally abused her. A non-cognisable complaint was subsequently registered at Nehru Nagar police station.

The FIR also refers to an inquiry conducted at Sion police station in 2019, during which the accused allegedly admitted before the investigating officer that he had married the complainant while his first wife was alive. He reportedly assured authorities that he would take care of her daughter and include her as a legal nominee in his service records, but allegedly failed to honour the commitment.

On May 16, 2023, the woman submitted a written complaint to the Senior Police Inspector of Nehru Nagar police station. Her statement was recorded, but the complaint was subsequently closed on the grounds that no cognisable offence was made out. She then approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VI, and also filed a complaint before the 34th Court at Vikhroli.

Following these developments, Nehru Nagar police registered an FIR against the accused constable under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation.

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