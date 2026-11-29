Scooter Rider Rams Into PSI During Nakabandi In Tardeo, Cop Fractures Wrist & Ankle; 1 Detained | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 57-year-old police sub-inspector attached to Tardeo police station sustained fractures to his left wrist and ankle after a scooter rider allegedly rammed into him while attempting to evade a police barricade on KK Road near Racecourse Gate No. 7 in Tardeo on Saturday afternoon. Police have detained the scooter's pillion rider, while the driver fled.

According to FIR, The incident occurred around 3.20 pm on November 28, when PSI Rajendra Baban Ingole was on nakabandi duty along with a police team on the northbound side of KK Road, near Racecourse Gate No. 7, following orders from the Mumbai Police control room.

According to the complaint, two men riding a black Activa scooter approached the barricade at high speed. When police constable Mane signalled them to stop, the rider allegedly failed to comply and sped towards the police team. Ingole also signalled the rider to stop, but the scooter allegedly rammed into him, causing him to fall to the ground. The two scooter-borne men also fell but attempted to flee.

The pillion rider was apprehended by police constable Mane, while the scooter driver escaped. The detained man was identified as Mohammed Sahil Adil Shaikh, 23, a resident of Agripada. During questioning, he allegedly identified the absconding rider as Faizal Shaikh, 22.

The scooter was found to have a broken number plate, with no registration number visible at the rear. The partial registration number visible on the front was MH 01 EC 079. Ingole was immediately taken to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors examined him and admitted him to the intensive care unit. X-rays revealed fractures near his left wrist and above his left ankle.

The Tardeo police have registered a case against the absconding scooter rider for allegedly driving recklessly and obstructing a police officer from discharging his official duty by ramming into him. Investigation is underway.

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