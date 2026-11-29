Mumbai-Kochi Akasa Air Flight Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Bad Weather; Passengers Stranded Overnight |

Passengers travelling on Akasa Air flight QP 1157 from Mumbai to Kochi on Saturday (November 28) had to spend the night at Bengaluru airport after their flight was diverted due to adverse weather conditions in Kochi. The passengers, who were scheduled to reach Kochi at 10 pm on Saturday, eventually arrived at 8.30 am on Sunday (November 29), more than 10 hours behind schedule.

According to the flight schedule, QP 1157 was scheduled to depart Mumbai at 7.50 pm and arrive in Kochi at 10 pm. However, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.25 pm and landed in Bengaluru at around 11.15 pm instead of proceeding to Kochi.

According to sources from Akasa Air, the diversion was necessitated by unexpected weather conditions that made landing in Kochi unsafe. The decision to divert the aircraft to Bengaluru was taken as a safety precaution. The existing crew had also exhausted their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and could not operate a further flight without violating mandatory rest requirements. The airline therefore had to arrange another set of crew before planning the onward journey to Kochi.

However, passengers have alleged that a lack of coordination within the airline contributed to their prolonged ordeal. They questioned why the aircraft was diverted to Bengaluru instead of a closer airport in Kerala, such as Kannur, Kozhikode or Thiruvananthapuram, arguing that landing at a nearer airport could have made it easier for passengers to reach their intended destination.

One of the passengers alleged that the airline did not arrange an immediate alternative flight, leaving them stranded at Bengaluru airport overnight. The first round of refreshments was reportedly provided only around 1 am, followed by a second round at approximately after 3 am.

"By then, passengers were completely exhausted after waiting for several hours. Most of them did not even bother to go to the refreshment area, which was an eatery where we had to show our boarding passes," the passenger said.

The passenger also alleged confusion over the deboarding process at Bengaluru airport. Initially, the crew reportedly instructed passengers not to deboard. They were subsequently asked to leave the aircraft but leave their hand baggage behind. After some passengers had deboarded, another announcement was made asking everyone to carry their hand baggage. This meant that passengers who had already got off had to re-enter the aircraft to collect their belongings before deboarding again.

The passenger further alleged that after reaching the arrivals area, airline representatives informed them that there would be a delay as fresh boarding passes had to be issued for the onward journey from Bengaluru to Kochi. The airline was reportedly coordinating with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in this regard. Passengers allegedly had to wait for another half an hour in the arrivals area before being allowed to proceed to the departure section.

The passenger also alleged that drinking water was unavailable at their designated waiting area and that they had to spend the night sitting on airport chairs without proper arrangements to sleep or rest.

The onward flight from Bengaluru eventually took off at 7.11 am on Sunday and landed in Kochi at 8.30 am.

While the airline has cited weather-related safety concerns and mandatory crew duty-time regulations for the delay, passengers have questioned the contingency arrangements and coordination to ensure minimum inconvenience during such diversions.

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