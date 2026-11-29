Mumbai: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Seeks Halt On Non-Essential Construction In Colaba, Cuffe Parade Amid Rising AQI | Facebook

Mumbai: With air quality deteriorating across Colaba and Cuffe Parade, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has demanded an immediate temporary halt to non-essential construction activities in BMC's 'A' Ward and the formation of a dedicated task force to combat the pollution crisis. On Sunday, Colaba–Navy Nagar recorded Mumbai’s highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 179, indicating unhealthy air quality.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Narwekar warned that air quality in the region had plunged following the withdrawal of the monsoon and the post-Diwali pollution spike, posing a serious public health threat. He cited AQI readings of 161–183 on the morning of November 29, with levels crossing 200 on several days earlier in the week. On November 19, Colaba recorded an AQI of around 166, while nearby Navy Nagar registered a hazardous 255.

Warning of the health consequences of prolonged exposure to toxic particulate matter, Narwekar said children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments were particularly vulnerable. He has urged the BMC to immediately suspend non-essential construction, road digging and debris-related activities whenever AQI crosses 150.

Blaming large-scale construction, relentless road digging and improper debris handling for the deteriorating air quality, Narwekar has also demanded strict penalties against violators, regular road washing and a dedicated task force to enforce emergency restrictions and implement long-term pollution-control measures across Colaba and Cuffe Parade.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's overall AQI stood at 111 on Sunday evening, indicating breathing discomfort among people with asthma and heart or lung conditions. Area-wise readings showed Worli and Shivaji Nagar at 126 each, while Borivali East recorded a relatively lower AQI of 63.

The pollution concerns have revived memories of December 2024, when the BMC imposed construction bans in Byculla and Borivali after AQI levels crossed 200. The restrictions were subsequently lifted after air quality improved. Govandi–Shivaji Nagar and Colaba–Navy Nagar were also placed under monitoring after recording AQI levels above 200.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!