Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti's Weekly Darbar Sees Long Queues Of Citizens Seeking Justice Against Bribed Cops And Inaction

Deven Bharti (Commissioner Of Mumbai Police) | File Pic

Mumbai: Every Tuesday afternoon, Mumbai's police commissioner Deven Bharti (57) holds darbar where citizens can come and submit their complaints. On Tuesday, the FPJ talked to some of the people who were standing in a long queue of people waiting patiently braving the sun hoping for justice.

UK Citizen Beaten Unprovoked Claims Police Refused FIR for Bribe

There was Karl Gordon Anthony (44) , a UK citizen,was was in Mumbai to visit his late father's house in Bandra (W). On May 19 he was returning to his apartment in Bandra (W) when he was beaten up by a few people for no apparent reason. “I was on my way home at Waroda Road , when I saw a few people eating and drinking on the street. I didn't utter a word yet they beat me up and hit me on his head. I was bleeding all over from head, nose and mouth,” he said. His mother Judy, who was accompanying him, said “We had to rush him to the hospital. When we went to the police station they were not ready to register an FIR because these people have already given the bribe to the cops. That's why are here for justice”.

Likewise there was another case of Vikas Sahani, 19, a Zepto rider. He was called by one of his friends saying he got into trouble at Kurla and when Vikas went to save his friend he was attacked with a knife. He also said that “ Now when we approached the Kurla police the staff there was not willing to file my FIR against my attackers Akhil and Asif. I suspect money has changed hands. Now those attackers are warning me to not go to the police ” , said Vikas.

Malad Woman Cheated by Married Man from Dating App

One of the disturbing cases was of Sukanya Singh, a resident from Malad, who was cheated. Through an online dating app she came across a Boisar- resident Vasudev Rathod, who is already married. “ I met him through an online dating app. It has been one year since we were in a relationship but in a few months I discovered that he is married and has two kids as well”, said Sukanya. According to her he had physically assaulted her and made promises of getting married. “ I am not the only one who was cheated. Before me there was another girl from Delhi who has gone through the same situation” she said.

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She went to Malad police, but in vain. Hence Sukanya went to the Commissioner's Darbar. “One of my friends who is a lawyer told me about the commissioners darbar and I am here for justice,” she said.

At the Commissioner's darbar not one or two cases but several cases come every Tuesday. From cheating cases to fraud cases to even extortion victims come for help from the Commissioner's office. Almost all the complaints are attended to by Bharti.

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