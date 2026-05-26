CFTI Launches Rural Education Transformation Initiative At Dharashiv Zilla Parishad School With Modern Facilities | X @ShreyasWebmedia

Centre For Transforming India (CFTI) has launched an integrated rural education transformation initiative at a Zilla Parishad school in Vatsalanagar, Andur, in Dharashiv district, with plans to develop modern classrooms, science and computer laboratories, sanitation facilities, clean drinking water systems, solar-powered infrastructure and a multi-purpose sports complex.

300 Students to Get Bicycles Under Pedals of Hope Programme

As part of the initiative, nearly 300 students will also receive bicycles and academic kits under CFTI’s flagship - Pedals of Hope programme aimed at improving school access and reducing dropout rates, particularly among rural students who travel long distances to attend classes.

The initiative has been launched in one of India’s Aspirational Districts identified by NITI Aayog and is aligned with concerns highlighted in NITI Aayog’s recent report, School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement, which pointed to rising dropout rates, declining government school enrollment, infrastructure gaps and widening digital inequalities.

Girls Travel 3-5 Km Daily Facing Infrastructure Gaps

According to the organisation, students at the Andur school have long faced challenges related to inadequate educational infrastructure, limited digital access and transportation difficulties, with many children —especially girls travelling between 3 and 5 kilometres daily to reach school.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer of CFTI, said the programme was designed to create sustainable improvements in rural education.

Community Participation Model Ensures Long-Term Sustainability

“The future of rural education depends on how effectively we bridge infrastructure, accessibility and learning gaps at the grassroots level. The Andur initiative combines educational infrastructure, mobility support, digital access and community participation to create meaningful and sustainable impact for students,” Deshpande said.

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The project has been developed through a community participation model involving Gram Panchayat authorities, school management committees, teachers, parents and local stakeholders to ensure improved attendance, student retention and long-term sustainability.

Established in 2009 and recognised by NITI Aayog, CFTI has undertaken several grassroots interventions across education, healthcare, water and sanitation, women empowerment and sports infrastructure. The organisation claims to have supported 144 schools, upgraded more than 90 classrooms, distributed over 35,000 bicycles and facilitated digital learning through the installation of over 100 computers.

CFTI officials said the Dharashiv initiative reflects the growing importance of collaborative CSR-led interventions in strengthening educational infrastructure and improving opportunities for children in underserved rural communities.

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