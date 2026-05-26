CBSE Clarifies No Security Breach Of On Screen Marking Portal After Social Media Claims Of Compromise | file pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification following claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged security breach of its On Screen Marking (OSM) portal.

The clarification came after a social media user claimed that the portal hosted at cbse.onmarks.co.in had been compromised on February 26, 2026. The claim also led to a few reports and discussions online raising concerns over the security of the Board’s digital evaluation system.

Clarification Regarding Claim of Compromise of CBSE OSM Portal



In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: https://t.co/lwAeAFWwo1 was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026

Responding to the allegations, CBSE said the portal mentioned in the post was not the live platform used for the evaluation of answer books. According to the Board, the URL referred to in the claims was only a testing site created for internal review purposes and contained sample data instead of real student records or evaluation details.

The Board further clarified that the actual portal used for assessment work operates on a different URL and has not faced any compromise or security vulnerability. It stressed that no breach involving students’ marks, evaluation records or official data has been detected on the live system deployed for examinations.

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CBSE also underlined that the On Screen Marking system was introduced to improve transparency and efficiency in the evaluation process. The Board said the platform includes grievance redressal mechanisms and multiple safeguards aimed at protecting the integrity of the assessment process.

Reassuring students, parents and schools, CBSE stated that strong security measures remain in place on the operational platform and that the reported vulnerabilities mentioned in the social media post do not apply to the actual evaluation system currently in use.