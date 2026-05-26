Parliamentary Panel Summons Education Ministry And CBSE Officials On June 2 To Review On-Screen Marking System | File pic

New Delhi, May 26: A parliamentary panel has summoned officials of the Union Education Ministry and the CBSE on June 2 to review the use of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and issues faced by students in the class 12 post-result process, according to a Rajya Sabha Secretariat notice.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in classes 9 and 10, the notice issued on Monday said.

The committee, headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has summoned School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh for a meeting on June 2.

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the "use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 Exams and issues faced by students consequent".

The panel will also discuss the "application of 3-language formula in Class 9 and 10", according to the notice.

The CBSE recently faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process for class 12 results.

It has also made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for class 9 students beginning July 1.

The board said till the dedicated R3 (third language) textbooks are available, class 9 students shall use the class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the three-language formula, saying it places an unfair burden on non-Hindi-speaking states and undermines regional linguistic identity. The state has followed a two-language policy -- Tamil and English.

According to the notice, the committee will hold another meeting on June 1.

On June 1, the panel will first meet at 10 am to consider and adopt the "381st Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations and Observations contained in the 364th Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the department of higher education, Ministry of Education".

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At 11 am, the panel will meet secretaries of the department of higher education and the health ministry, the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), representatives of the United Doctors Front and Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg, former orthopaedic surgeon of the Indian Air Force.

The agenda for the June 1 meeting includes discussion on the "use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT" and "views pertaining to NEET and NTA", the notice said.

The committee earlier met on May 21 to review the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and the implementation of the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate (UG) for admissions in medical courses was held on May 3. It was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of paper "leak". The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a retest is scheduled for June 21.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)