Kerala KTET Result 2026 OUT At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

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Kerala KTET Result 2026: The KTET Result 2026 for the tests held on February 21 and 23, 2026, has been formally announced by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, May 26, 2026. Online scorecard PDFs are now available for candidates who competed in Categories 1, 2, 3, and 4.

To view the scorecard, candidates must enter their registration number and birthdate.

Kerala KTET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Press the "KTET Result 2026" button.

Step 3: Choose the desired category.

Step 4: Type in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Download and save the result

Kerala KTET Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The KTET scorecard will contain important details related to the candidate and the examination, including the candidate’s gender, roll number, KTET category, marks obtained, qualifying status, and examination details. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

Kerala KTET Result 2026: What's next?

Candidates who meet the requirements may apply for teaching positions at Kerala's government and assisted schools. However, passing the qualifying KTET does not ensure employment. Different authorities may even request that candidates attend for interviews or recruiting exams.

Applications for teaching opportunities are strengthened and eligibility is improved by the certificate.

The KTET exam is administered in order to assess individuals' suitability for teaching positions in Keralan schools.