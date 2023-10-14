Mumbai Police Bust Passport Fraud: FIR Against 2 For Submitting Father's Fake Birth Certificate | Representative Image

Mumbai: Malad Police have registered an FIR against two individuals for using their father's fake birth certificate to obtain a passport for international travel. The two were requested to provide the document, which was submitted to the local police station. During the verification conducted by the Special Branch, the document was found to be counterfeit.

According to police sources, Dinky Arvind Singh and Shivam Kanojia had applied for passports. Singh's father's birth certificate was submitted upon authorities' request, but it was discovered to be fake during the verification process.

Employees assigned for passport verification undergo training from the concerned department. Upon scanning the document's barcode and checking it on the website, no information about it was found. Similarly, there was no record of Kanojia's documents on the website.

Ravi Adane, Senior Inspector of Malad Police station, stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine how the accused obtained the forged documents. Information from Uttar Pradesh indicates that the birth certificate provided by Dinky is fraudulent. The police are examining the documents submitted by Kanojia, which were issued from Madiyahu in Uttar Pradesh.

