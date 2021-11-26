Mumbai: Police bust fake call centre racket, arrests 4 from Delhi in connection with two cyber fraud cases

The Wadala police arrested four persons from Delhi for allegedly running a job fraud syndicate. The accused were operating a call centre from Delhi and targeting people by promising them jobs in reputed companies, the gang has suspected to have duped at least 50-60 people across the country, said police.

The police have arrested them in connection with two cyber fraud cases total valued at ₹12.34 lakh.

According to the police officials, two offences of cyber fraud were registered at Wadala a couple of months back, in both cases, the victim was promised a job at the airport.

In one case, a 35-year-old woman was cheated to a tune of ₹8.65 lakh by offering her a job as an accountant with a private airline while in another. In another, a 42-year-old man was duped for ₹3.69 lakh for a job of ticket checking officer at the Mumbai airport.

During the investigation, it was clear that both the victims were targeted by the same gang, the phone numbers used in the crime and the account numbers in which the money was deposited were the same, said officials.

Police, following the money trail and based on the mobile number details zeroed in on the gang and started making the arrest.

Initially, they arrested Prabhat Mehta (24) who keeps track of monetary transactions and alert the gang members once victims make transactions

He led the police to main accused Avinash Mehta (23) and Asif Alam (24), both school dropouts who previously worked at a similar call centre from where they learnt the trick and decided to start their own call centre. The gang used to dupe job seekers by promising them lucrative jobs said the police.

The police have also arrested a 24-year-old Ujala Gupta who used to procure documents of other people on whose name sim cards and bank accounts were opened in which the job seekers were asked to deposit the money. ₹500 -₹1000 given to each person who used to provide their documents to the gang, said police.

All the accused belongs to Bihar but operated from Delhi, after learning about their call centre, the police conducted a raid and seized multiple devices including a computer, hard drives.

The accused were brought to Mumbai after the Delhi court granted their transit remand.

"We have arrested the four in connection with two cases registered with us, however, many others could have been targeted by the gang," said Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector of Wadala police station.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:15 PM IST