Fugitive criminal Mahesh Nepali wanted for two years in extortion case arrested in Thane

The Vitthalwadi police have arrested a 38-year-old man wanted for the last two years in extortion and threatening cases. The police said the arrested accused Mahesh Nepali had threatened an electronic shopkeeper of Ulhasnagar demanding Rs 5 lakhs.

The Vithalwadi police recently received information about Nepali coming to Ulhasnagar. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the arrest was made on November 23.

"Nepali was produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 26," said Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Vithalwadi police station.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 16, 2019, when Nepali went to Laxmi electronic near Canara bank, Ulhasnagar camp number 4.

"Nepali found the worker in the shop and questioned him about the owner Sunil Talreja. Nepali then shared his mobile number with the worker. He then demanded Rs 5 lakh extortion and threatened him that he will shoot his boss if he denies the payment. Sunil Talreja then approached the Vithalwadi police to file a complaint regarding the same," said a police officer.

Sources claim that Mahesh during his absconding days was staying in Nepal. "He assumed everything went normal now and decided to come to Ulhasnagar to start threatening or doing some work to get cash," said a police officer.

After receiving information about Nepali being roaming around in Ulhasnagar, Prashant Mohite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 formed a team to arrest him.

A team headed by sub-inspector Harshal Rajput and the detection team made the arrest.

"Our team arrested Nepali who was wanted for the last two years. He had two earlier cases of body offence against him at Hill line police station. We are further investigating if he is operating any gang," added Rajput.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:56 PM IST