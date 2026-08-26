Mumbai Police Book Two Parel Govinda Organisers After 12-Year-Old Climbs Six-Tier Human Pyramid During Ganesh Procession | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have registered an FIR against the president and instructor of SPC Govinda Mandal, Parel, for allegedly allowing a 12-year-old boy to climb onto the sixth tier of a six-level human pyramid during a Ganesh idol procession on August 23.

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The accused have been identified as Mahesh Maruti Kalbate, president of SPC Govinda Mandal, and Sachin Dattatray Surve, the mandal's instructor. They have been accused of committing a negligent act despite allegedly knowing that the participant was a minor and of violating safety rules and directives issued by the police administration.

According to the FIR, police constable Ninad Sadashiv Satose, 45, attached to Bhoiwada police station, was deployed for Ganesh idol arrival procession security duty at the Ganesh Sankul idol workshop on Dr B. A. Road, Parel, on August 23.

At around 5 pm, the Ganesh idol procession of Parelcha Samrat, from the Tata Mill Compound on Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, began. Satose accompanied the procession as part of the security arrangements.

When the procession reached the Lakshmi Cottage building on Dr B. A. Road between around 6.30 pm and 7 pm, a Govinda team comprising approximately 50 to 60 people allegedly arrived in front of the procession and began forming a human pyramid.

According to the complaint, the team formed a six-tier pyramid, and a minor boy was seen climbing onto the sixth and highest tier. The boy was allegedly not wearing any protective headgear or safety equipment.

Police personnel, including Bhoiwada police Station's day-duty supervisor Police Inspector Ganesh Jadhav, Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Rane and other personnel deployed for bandobast, immediately intervened and brought the boy down.

Police subsequently questioned the mandal office-bearers and detained Kalbate and Surve for further inquiry and action. During questioning, they allegedly identified the boy who had climbed onto the sixth tier and stated that he was 12 years old.

Based on the complaint filed by Satose on behalf of the government, police have registered a case against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigation is underway.