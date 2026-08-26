Ganeshotsav 2026: BEST Issues Rules For Mumbai Mandals Seeking Temporary Power Connections; Check Details |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) has issued detailed guidelines for public Ganeshotsav mandals seeking temporary electricity connections for their pandals ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026. The rules cover applications, permissions, electrical safety, security deposits, connection charges and the concessional tariff applicable to mandals.

BEST has set up facilitation desks at all its Customer Service departments to assist mandals with applications. Organisers can register their applications online through the BEST website and submit a printout at the concerned Customer Service department along with the required documents and undertakings.

Details Required For Application

Applications must mention the mandal's name and complete address, the period for which electricity is required, details of the responsible representative and the mandal's bank account information.

According to a Lokmat Times report, mandals must also submit the prescribed form for receiving the security deposit refund through NEFT. The application should carry the mandal's official rubber stamp and an undertaking accepting responsibility for the safety of the pandal.

Once the electricity bill is adjusted against actual consumption, the remaining security deposit will be transferred to the mandal's bank account through NEFT within one month, provided the prescribed refund form has been submitted. In the absence of the form, BEST will issue the refund through cheque or demand draft within 90 days.

Permissions Needed For Ganpati Pandals

Mandals erecting pandals on private land or property belonging to housing societies must obtain permission from the respective landowner or society. They must also submit permission from the Electrical Inspector or a copy of the application made to the department.

For pandals erected on roads or footpaths, a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BMC is mandatory in accordance with a Bombay High Court order dated June 24, 2015. Mandals must also submit permission from the concerned police station for the current year or previous year. If the permission is unavailable, an attested copy of the current year's police application receipt can be submitted.

Electrical Safety Rules

BEST has made electrical safety compliance mandatory for temporary connections. Mandals must have their electrical load assessed by a licensed electrical contractor and provide the details in their application.

The contractor must submit a testing report mentioning the total load of all electrical equipment installed at the pandal. An Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) testing report must also be submitted.

BEST has instructed mandals to ensure that wiring has adequate capacity and is installed by a licensed contractor in accordance with the Indian Electricity Rules. Wires must not be laid directly on the ground or wrapped around streetlight poles. All electrical connections must be properly secured to prevent accidents.

Connection & Security Charges

For temporary connections, BEST will charge Rs 90 for a single-phase demand application and Rs 145 for a three-phase application. Where infrastructure is already available, connection charges will be Rs 150 for single-phase and Rs 200 for three-phase supply. If infrastructure is unavailable, the actual cost will be recovered.

The security deposit will be equivalent to the mandal's Ganeshotsav electricity bill from 2025 or Rs 20 per day per kilowatt for new mandals, whichever is higher. BEST has fixed separate meter deposits of Rs 3,500 for a single-phase meter, Rs 4,700 for a three-phase meter up to 60 kW and Rs 10,500 for a CT meter above 60 kW.

For temporary meter cabins, mandals must provide the current electricity bill of an existing consumer at the location, a self-signed guarantee for payment of electricity bills and proof that previous outstanding electricity dues have been cleared.

Concessional Tariff For Ganeshotsav Mandals

BEST said temporary electricity connections will be billed according to the 2026-27 tariff schedule approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). Ganeshotsav mandals will receive the concessional residential-category tariff applicable from April 1, 2026.

For consumption between 0 and 100 units, the fixed charge is Rs 135, with an energy charge of Rs 2.02 per unit and a wheeling charge of Rs 1.82 per unit. For 101-300 units, the fixed charge is Rs 202.50 and the energy charge is Rs 5.34 per unit. For 301-500 units, the fixed charge remains Rs 202.50, while the energy charge rises to Rs 10.04 per unit. For consumption above 500 units, the fixed charge is Rs 240 and the energy charge is Rs 11.25 per unit. The wheeling charge remains Rs 1.82 per unit across all slabs.

BEST has advised Ganeshotsav mandals to apply early and ensure that all required permissions, testing reports and other documents are submitted on time. Organisers requiring clarification can approach the concerned officer at their respective BEST Customer Service department.

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