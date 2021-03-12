Mumbai: Police book Kangana, sister in copyright violation plaint

The Khar police on Friday registered an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel, their brother Akshat Deep Ranaut and one Kamal Kumar Jain in a copyright violation complaint filed by an author before a Bandra magistrate court in which the court ordered a probe by the police.

Ashish Kaul, author of the book ‘Didda - the warrior queen of Kashmir’ had claimed in his complaint that he had sent an email to Ranaut with the story of the queen and she had used portions of the email in her tweet while promoting a new movie. While doing so she did not take his permission, he stated. He had approached the Bandra Magistrate court with his complaint early last month.

The police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust (section 406), cheating (section 415), cheating with knowledge of wrongful loss (section 418), common intention (section 34) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B) along with sections of the Copyright Act. Senior inspector of Khar police station Gajanan Kudbule said, "The complainant Ashish Kaul said in his complaint that Ranaut had used a part of his story in a tweet while announcing her new project. An FIR was lodged against Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kamal Kumar Jain and Akshat Ranaut on Friday. A probe is underway and no arrests have been made.”

A Bandra magistrate court had ordered the police to investigate the complaint under Sec 156(3) of the CrPC under which a magistrate can order the police to investigate a cognizable case.

Kaul claims to own the copyright over the biopic of the queen. Among his work is a film ‘Streedesh - The forgotten women of Kashmir’ which also features a story of Queen Didda.