Mumbai Police Ban ‘Khaki Swag’ Reels In Uniform, Warn Of Strict Action

Mumbai: In a significant step aimed at protecting operational integrity and confidentiality, the Mumbai Police has barred its nearly 51,000 personnel from creating or posting reels, mini-vlogs or any other social media videos while in uniform. The directive has come into immediate effect.

According to an report by TV9, the order, issued on February 20, 2026, by Dattatreya Kamble, DCP (Special Branch), follows a steady rise in the popularity of so-called ‘Khaki Swag’ videos on social media platforms. These clips often featured police personnel dancing, showcasing fitness routines, sharing light-hearted content or recording moments during duty hours while in uniform.

However, senior officials have expressed concern that such videos, even if created casually, may inadvertently compromise privacy and operational security. The circular notes that many posts unintentionally display office premises, government vehicles, official equipment or sensitive duty-related information. Such exposure, authorities believe, could lead to the disclosure of confidential details and heighten security risks.

“It has been observed that some officers/employees of the Mumbai Police Force are creating and posting reels, mini-vlogs or other videos on social media while in uniform. Strict instructions have been issued not to upload any such videos in future,” the circular states.

The department has warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against personnel who violate the new directive. In addition, the Mumbai Police’s Social Media Lab has been tasked with actively monitoring digital platforms to identify and register any breaches of the order.

Although guidelines regarding responsible social media usage were previously issued, officials indicate that the latest move is more stringent, as it clearly and explicitly prohibits the creation of videos in uniform. The decision is expected to bring an end to the ‘Khaki Swag’ trend within the force.

Personnel, however, may continue to maintain personal social media accounts, provided they exercise caution and refrain from wearing their official uniform or sharing content that could compromise privacy, discipline or security standards.

