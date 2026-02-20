Mumbai Crime: Kasturba Police Arrest 37-Year-Old ATM Fraudster Who Targeted Senior Citizens, 71 Debit Cards Seized

Kasturba Police bust an ATM scam in Mumbai after arresting a man accused of cheating elderly customers and swapping debit cards | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Kasturba police have arrested an individual for allegedly defrauding senior citizens under the pretext of helping them at ATM centres. The accused has been identified as Francis Patrick Fernandes, 37, a resident of Andheri West.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he had committed three similar offences in the past. The police seized a total of 71 debit cards of various banks from his possession.

Accused swapped debit card at ATM

According to the police, on February 7 at around 11:45 am, a 75-year-old man visited a Bank of India ATM centre located on Carter Road No. 9 in Borivali East to withdraw money.

At that time, the accused allegedly pretended to assist him, observed his PIN, and exchanged the victim’s debit card with his own. He later withdrew Rs 10,000 from the elderly man’s account.

The senior citizen subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for cheating.

CCTV footage led to arrest

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage, which revealed that the accused had similarly cheated other senior citizens.

Acting on this information, the crime team of the Kasturba police laid a trap near the ATM centre and arrested the accused on Thursday. Several debit cards belonging to different banks were recovered and seized from him.

Also Watch:

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Jayraj Ranvare, Senior Police Inspector of Kasturba Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/