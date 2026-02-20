Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Police Bust Fake Ration Card Racket Linked To Welfare Scheme Fraud, 7 Arrested

Dindoshi Police seize hundreds of forged ration cards and electronic devices used in a document forgery racket in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Dindoshi police have dismantled a fake ration card and document racket that was operating in the name of availing benefits under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), and other government schemes meant for weaker sections of society. The police have arrested seven accused in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

Accused nabbed during patrol

According to the complaint, on February 7, the ATC (Anti-Terrorist Squad) team of Dindoshi police was patrolling near Ambika Hotel in Malad East when they apprehended Sujal Satyanarayan Dayal, 21. The police recovered fake slum photo passes, three MMRDA allotment letters, and three blank ration cards from him.

During a subsequent house search, the police seized a total of 343 fake ration cards along with laptops, printers, and other materials used for preparing forged documents.

Based on a complaint filed by Anmaldar Sachin Kamble, a case was registered for forging government documents, using forged documents as genuine, and cheating the government by creating fake receipts and MMRDA allotment letters in the names of slum dwellers.

Raids across Mumbai region

During the investigation, police conducted raids in Mumbai, Mira Road, Thane, and Vasai and arrested a total of seven accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Sujal Dayal, 21, Rakesh Singh, 43, Dinesh Kumar Kesarwani, 40, Edward alias Sonu Sebastian D’Souza, 46, Manishankar Harishankar Sharma, 31, Vipin Pandey, 42, and Viru Gupta, 31.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chimte (Zone 12), Mahendra Shinde, Senior Police Inspector of Dindoshi Police Station, and ATC officer Sanjay Pawar of Dindoshi Police Station.

The team included Assistant Police Inspector Shivshankar Bhosale, Sub-Inspector Nitin Sawane, Faujdar Mulani, Anmaldar Kamble, and constables More, Shinde, Kale, Koli, Bhandare, and Sawarde.

Seized materials

The seized property includes Brihanmumbai Slum Holder Identity Card Survey 2000–01 documents, 343 ration cards, three MMRDA allotment letters, one laptop, two printers, nine mobile phones, and other materials.

