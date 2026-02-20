 Mumbai Crime: Malaysian Consulate Staffer In Bandra Duped Of ₹78.85 Lakh In Crypto Scam
A 41-year-old immigration staffer at the Malaysian Consulate was allegedly cheated of ₹78.85 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam. Added to a WhatsApp group offering stock and IPO tips, he invested via a website and initially received returns. When asked to pay ₹18 lakh to withdraw profits, he realised the fraud and filed a complaint.

A 41-year-old Kanjurmarg resident, Saiprasad Chandrakant Mulik, working as an immigration staffer at the Malaysian Consulate in Bandra, was allegedly duped of Rs78.85 lakh in an online cryptocurrency scam. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old Kanjurmarg resident, Saiprasad Chandrakant Mulik, working as an immigration staffer at the Malaysian Consulate in Bandra, was allegedly duped of Rs78.85 lakh in an online cryptocurrency scam.

Fraudsters posed as Mayati Gupta and Arjun Singh

On January 20, 2024, he was added to a WhatsApp group named EG Plan via Instagram. The group, run by individuals identifying themselves as Mayati Gupta and Arjun Singh, shared stock and IPO trading tips and persuaded him to invest in cryptocurrency through the website www.senxaxaa.com from April 1, 2024. Initially, he received Rs1,69,082 in returns in his Kotak Mahindra and IDFC Bank accounts, gaining his trust. He later transferred funds to 18 different bank accounts via online banking and RTGS.

