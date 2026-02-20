Mumbai Crime: Malaysian Consulate Staffer In Bandra Duped Of ₹78.85 Lakh In Crypto Scam

A 41-year-old Kanjurmarg resident, Saiprasad Chandrakant Mulik, working as an immigration staffer at the Malaysian Consulate in Bandra, was allegedly duped of Rs78.85 lakh in an online cryptocurrency scam. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old Kanjurmarg resident, Saiprasad Chandrakant Mulik, working as an immigration staffer at the Malaysian Consulate in Bandra, was allegedly duped of Rs78.85 lakh in an online cryptocurrency scam.

Fraudsters posed as Mayati Gupta and Arjun Singh

On January 20, 2024, he was added to a WhatsApp group named EG Plan via Instagram. The group, run by individuals identifying themselves as Mayati Gupta and Arjun Singh, shared stock and IPO trading tips and persuaded him to invest in cryptocurrency through the website www.senxaxaa.com from April 1, 2024. Initially, he received Rs1,69,082 in returns in his Kotak Mahindra and IDFC Bank accounts, gaining his trust. He later transferred funds to 18 different bank accounts via online banking and RTGS.

When he tried withdrawing profits on June 20, 2024, he was asked to pay Rs18 lakh as withdrawal charges, realising the fraud. He filed a cyber complaint on February 10. East Region Cyber Police registered a case and began an investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/