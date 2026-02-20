 Road Rage In Dahisar: Car Driver Rams Bike, Beats Rider With Stick After Overtaking Spat
A 30-year-old biker was allegedly assaulted by a car driver after an argument over overtaking in Dahisar West at 5:15 am. The accused reportedly rammed the bike and hit the rider with a wooden stick, causing minor injuries. He was later arrested under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
A 30-year-old two-wheeler rider was allegedly beaten up by a car driver after an argument over overtaking on Wednesday 5.15am in Dahisar West. | AI

Mumbai: A 30-year-old two-wheeler rider was allegedly beaten up by a car driver after an argument over overtaking on Wednesday 5.15am in Dahisar West. The victim, Abhishek Shekhawat, was riding from Dahisar bridge via Link Road when the accused, Shivraj Shetty, 28, (MH 47 E 3555), allegedly blocked his path and rammed into his bike.

Accused threatened to kill victim after attack

Senior police inspector Harish Gawali from MHB police station said the argument escalated and Shetty, who is a hotelier, abused Shekhawat and hit him with a wooden stick on his left wrist, elbow and helmet, causing minor injuries. He allegedly threatened Shekhawat, saying, “My name is Shivraj Shetty. I will kill you.”

Mumbai Crime: ATM Card Swap Racket Busted In Borivali East, Police Seize 71 Cards
Abhishek sought treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West and later lodged a police complaint. Shetty fled the scene but was later arrested under Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

