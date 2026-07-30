Mumbai Police Arrests 26-Year-Old For Creating Fake APK Files Used In ₹63 Cr Cyber Fraud Across India |

Mumbai: Acting on a complaint registered at D.B. Marg Police Station regarding a cyber fraud case, Mumbai Police arrested a 26-year-old science graduate, S.K. Mandal, from West Bengal. The accused allegedly created fake Android Application Package (APK) files to lure innocent victims and steal their money.

Victim duped through fake app

According to the complaint lodged at D.B. Marg Police Station, the accused allegedly cheated a victim of Rs 70,500 by convincing them to install a fake APK file impersonating as an application from a reputed gas company.

🔸Acting on a complaint registered at @DBMargPS regarding a ₹70,500 cyber fraud, where the victim was tricked into installing a fake APK file impersonating a reputed gas company, the team swiftly launched an investigation.



The accused was tracked across West Bengal and… pic.twitter.com/mcwFdtNLxb — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 30, 2026

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police launched an investigation and tracked down the accused in West Bengal.

"We have arrested Mandal from West Bengal. He is originally from Jharkhand. The Android Application Package (APK) files prepared by the accused were involved in crimes in the city, and there are 512 complaints on helpline number 1930/NCCRP against these files. Mandal used to sell APK files for Rs15,000 each. We are examining his laptop and mobile phone," zonal DCP Ragasudha R was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Massive cyber fraud network uncovered

During the investigation, police seized 10 mobile phones, a laptop, seven SIM cards, four debit and credit cards, 967 APK files, and banking data belonging to 37,200 citizens. Investigators also found that Mandal had allegedly sold 91 APK files to various cyber fraud gangs.

According to police, Mandal was involved in 2,993 cyber fraud cases across the country using the 91 fake APK files, allegedly cheating victims of more than Rs 63 crore. Investigators said he sold the APK files to cyber fraud gangs through social media and primarily received payments in cash.

How the scam operated

Police said the gangs used the fake APK files further to target victims by sending them via WhatsApp under the guise of electricity bill updates, gas connection verification, or RTO challan notifications. Victims were threatened with service disconnection or legal action if they failed to install the application.

Once the victim installed the APK file, fraudsters allegedly gained remote access to the device, enabling them to steal money from the victim's bank accounts.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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