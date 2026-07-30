Mumbai Actor-Producer Loses ₹2.43 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Fraud; Hacker Misuses ICICI Credit Card For International Transactions | Representational Image

Mumbai: An actor-producer was allegedly cheated of ₹2.43 lakh after an unidentified cyber fraudster gained unauthorised access to her mobile phone and ICICI Bank credit card, using it to carry out four fraudulent international transactions.

According to the FIR registered at Amboli Police Station, the complainant, Khyaliram Kulari (43), has been residing in a rented flat in Versova, Andheri West, for the past ten years and works in the film industry. She stated that she uses her ICICI Bank credit card for personal expenses and that only she knew the card's password.

The incident occurred on July 24, 2026, at around 9.31 pm, while she was at Cinepolis Theatre near Fun Republic Mall in Amboli, Andheri West. She received an SMS informing her that USD 2,525 had been spent using her ICICI Bank credit card ending with 5009 at AEROMEXICO AE.

On noticing the alert, she immediately contacted the ICICI Bank helpline and informed the bank about the unauthorised transactions. The bank subsequently blocked her credit card.

Police said the accused allegedly carried out four fraudulent transactions using the complainant's credit card, resulting in a total loss of ₹2,43,852.

The complainant alleged that an unknown person hacked her mobile phone and gained unauthorised access to her credit card without her consent, using computer resources to execute the fraudulent transactions. Based on her complaint, the Amboli Police have registered a case against an unknown accused under relevant provisions related to cyber fraud and are investigating the matter.