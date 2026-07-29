'Beware Of This Scam': Bengaluru Man Allegedly Fakes Disability While Begging In RR Nagar; Viral Video Sparks Public Debate

A viral video from Bengaluru's RR Nagar has triggered widespread discussion after a man was allegedly caught pretending to have a disability while seeking alms. The footage, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, appears to show the individual using a walking stick as he begs on a public road.

According to people seen in the video, local residents became suspicious of the man's behaviour and confronted him. Moments later, the individual is allegedly seen leaving the walking stick behind and walking away without any visible difficulty. Residents reportedly detained him briefly, during which he is said to have admitted to misleading members of the public.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authenticity of viral video not independently confirmed

Despite the video's rapid circulation online, its authenticity and the complete sequence of events have not been independently verified. Viral clips often capture only a portion of an incident, making it difficult to determine the full context behind what happened.

Authorities have not released any official statement confirming the claims made in the circulating footage at the time of writing.

Fraudulent begging concerns resurface

The incident has reignited conversations about alleged fraudulent begging and the challenges it creates for people who genuinely require public assistance. Cases involving individuals accused of faking illnesses or disabilities can erode public trust, making it harder for those with legitimate needs to receive compassion and support.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Experts and social workers have previously cautioned that while isolated incidents of deception may occur, they should not be used to stereotype all people seeking help on the streets.

Public urged to stay alert

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution before giving money impulsively and to support verified charities or recognised welfare organisations whenever possible. Anyone who notices suspicious activity should report it to the appropriate authorities rather than taking matters into their own hands.