Mumbai Police Register FIR After Tracing Axis Bank Mule Account Linked To ₹20.97 Lakh Cyber Fraud Funds

Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR after tracing cyber fraud proceeds routed through an alleged Axis Bank mule account | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the holder of a mule bank account opened with Axis Bank and several associates for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud by collecting, routing and withdrawing money cheated from victims across the country.

Officials found the account was used in at least five cyber fraud cases, including a Rs 1.16 crore digital arrest scam involving a 78-year-old Mulund resident.

Probe Into Digital Arrest Scam

The complainant is Police Constable Santosh Gopichand Wagh, 49, attached to the Cyber Police Station, East Region. The probe stems from a digital arrest case registered in February involving Thomas Mathew Pulikottil, 78, a retired director of a fabrication chemical company in Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

Fraudsters allegedly impersonated investigators probing a money laundering case linked to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and falsely claimed that a Canara Bank account in Pulikottil's name had been used in a Rs 2 crore fraud. Acting out of fear, he transferred Rs 1.16 crore to multiple accounts and even sold his flat to raise funds.

Money Trail Reveals Mule Account

During an analysis of money trails, mule accounts and withdrawal patterns, the police identified an Axis Bank account that had received substantial amounts linked to cyber fraud.

According to the NCCRP database, five complaints are linked to the account. Officials found that about Rs 20.97 lakh had been routed through it and later withdrawn using cheques before being disposed of.

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The police said the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) enables victims to report cyber fraud, allowing investigators to trace stolen money through a money trail.

Information on suspected beneficiary accounts is also stored on the SAMVANYA portal, which records transactions involving alleged mule accounts, including cheque and ATM withdrawals.

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