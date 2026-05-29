Mumbai Police Arrest Two Accused In J&K’s Poonch Over Alleged Rs 1.28 Crore Gold Theft From Kandivali Jewellery Firm | file pic

Mumbai: The Charkop police arrested two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged theft case. The accused were apprehended in Poonch district, near the India-Pakistan border. They allegedly stole gold from a jewellery manufacturing company located in Kandivali West. Both accused are natives of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation revealed that the accused had buried the stolen gold in Khet village in Manthi Taluka, located in a mountainous and isolated border area, which is highly sensitive. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sharif, 27, and Waqar Ahmed, 31.

The Charkop police said that, based on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, they learned that the accused had fled to Poonch. A detection team from the Charkop police travelled to Jammu and Kashmir. Since Poonch district is close to the India-Pakistan border and is a sensitive area, the Mumbai police sought assistance from the local police. With the help of the Poonch police, who were well-equipped with weapons, the accused were arrested.

The investigation revealed that the accused had buried the stolen gold in Khel village, located in a mountainous and isolated border area, which is highly sensitive. It was further found that one of the accused’s mother and wife had helped in burying the gold in the soil. The police recovered 49 gold bangles weighing 433 grams, worth Rs 64,95,000, and seized them. The Mumbai police later obtained their remand from a Jammu and Kashmir court on May 25 and brought them to Mumbai.

In this matter, the Charkop police registered an FIR against three security guards of Shree Jee Manufacturers for allegedly stealing gold bangles on May 15. The company is engaged in manufacturing jewellery from raw gold. After the alleged theft, the trio fled the scene. The incident occurred on May 14.

As per the FIR, the complainant, Ashok Waya, 63, a resident of Kandivali West, operates Shree Jee Manufacturers, a two-storey unit located in Charkop, Kandivali West. The company has been engaged in manufacturing various types of jewellery from raw gold for the past 45 years. It makes jewellery as per orders, and around 32 workers, including three watchmen, are employed there.

On May 14, at around 8:10 am, Waya received a WhatsApp message from Mohammad Ahmaz stating that he would leave the job as he had not been paid his salary. Subsequently, Waya tried to call Mohammad, but his mobile phone was switched off. He then contacted manager Mahendra Satikyular and instructed him to meet Mohammad.

Soon after, the manager informed Waya that all three security guards deployed on the ground, first, and second floors had gone missing. Waya and the manager tried to contact them, but were unsuccessful. Later, they discovered that 864.28 grams of gold bangles, worth Rs 1.28 crore, were missing from the company’s storage area.