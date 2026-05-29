Mumbai Civic Row: BEST Seeks ₹4.60 Crore Rent From BMC For Deploying 1,017 Buses During 2026 Elections, Sparks Criticism | file pic

Mumbai: A proposal by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to recover Rs. 4.60 crore from the BMC as rent for deploying 1,017 buses during the 2026 civic elections drew sharp criticism from members of the BMC standing committee.

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Corporators questioned how BEST, considered a sister undertaking of the civic body, could charge the BMC despite regularly receiving financial assistance from it whenever required.

The proposal was placed for approval before the standing committee on Wednesday. However, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Yamini Jadhav questioned why the BMC should pay rent when the buses were used for election-related purposes of the civic body itself.

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Congress leader Ashraf Azmi also raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of BEST, pointing out that although the undertaking had earlier set a target of operating a fleet of 3,337 buses, it now owns only 239 buses, with the remaining fleet operating on wet lease. “When will the condition of the undertaking improve?” he asked.

Responding to the objections raised in the standing committee, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said that although BEST and the BMC are sister undertakings, the civic body also collects property tax from BEST-owned properties as per service provisions. “Similarly, the BMC too has to pay rent for using BEST buses,” he said. Following the discussion, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the proposal.