Mumbai: BEST Announces Additional Bus Services For Bakri Eid On May 29 To Manage Passenger Rush | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: BEST has announced operation of additional buses on the occasion of ‘Bakri Eid’ and Friday, 29 May 2026, considering the expected increase in passenger rush.

On this day, several extra buses will operate across Mumbai and suburban areas for the convenience of commuters visiting major locations such as Gate of India, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum), Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (Rani Baug), Mohammed Ali Road, Haji Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Mahim Dargah, Bandra Bandstand and Juhu Chowpatty.

A total of 58 additional buses will be deployed on different routes to manage the festive crowd and passengers are requested to make maximum use of these special services.

The additional bus services will start from 2 pm onwards on Friday, 29 May 2026. The routes include Navy Nagar to Jijamata Udyan, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Chowk to Pratiksha Nagar Depot, Vijay Vallabh Chowk to Vikhroli Depot, Hutatma Chowk to Shivaji Nagar Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to J.V.P.D. Bus Station and Kamla Nehru Udyan, Worli Depot to Versova Yari Road Bus Station, J. Mehta Marg to Kurla Station (West), Dharavi Depot to Mira Road Station (East), Byculla Station to Via Mukesh Chowk, Colaba Bus Station to Worli Depot, Ferry Wharf to J. Mehta Marg, Juhu Bus Station to Andheri Station (West), Borivali Station (West) to Juhu Beach, Santacruz Station (West) to Juhu Bus Station, Santacruz Depot to Malvani Depot, Andheri Station (West) via Millat Nagar, Malad Station to Marve Beach, Kurla Station (West) to Agarkar Chowk (Andheri East), Antop Hill to Goregaon Bus Station (East), Kurla Bus Station (East) to Shivaji Nagar Depot, Mumbai Central Depot to Shivaji Nagar Depot, Bandra Bus Station (West) and Mahim Bus Station to Shivaji Nagar Bus Station, Bandra Bus Station (West) to Vikhroli Depot and Santacruz Bus Station (East) to Vashi Sector 19. Each route will have two additional buses deployed by respective depots.

BEST has also identified special attention points where bus inspectors will be posted to monitor passenger movement and operations. These locations include Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Chowk (Museum), Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali), Mahim (S.V. Road-Up), Shivaji Nagar Terminus, Kurla Bus Station (East), Kurla Station (West), Juhu Bus Station, Juhu Chowpatty, Santacruz Station (West), Antop Hill and Andheri Station (West). Monitoring timings at these locations will range between 8 am and 10 pm depending on the area and expected passenger rush.

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