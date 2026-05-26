Maharashtra ST Corporation Launches Fuel-Saving Drive To Save Five Litres Of Diesel Per Bus Daily Amid Rising Costs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Facing rising fuel expenses, the Maharashtra State Road Transport (ST) Corporation has launched a statewide fuel-saving drive with a target of saving five litres of diesel per bus every day. Drivers achieving better fuel efficiency will be rewarded with incentive allowances and special awards, Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said on Monday.

Saving 1,000 Litres Daily Could Cut Rs 1 Lakh Per Day

Speaking during a review meeting at Mantralaya, Sarnaik said the ST Corporation currently consumes around 10.87 lakh litres of diesel daily, making fuel management a key financial concern. He said if each depot succeeds in saving at least five litres of diesel per bus every day, the corporation could collectively save nearly 1,000 litres daily across the state. At present fuel prices, this could help ST save close to Rs 1 lakh per day.

“Small savings create major financial discipline, and in the future, this saving itself could become ST’s strength,” Sarnaik said. He added that drivers play an important role not only in operating buses but also in improving the financial condition of the transport undertaking.

Poor Performing Drivers to Undergo Counselling and Retraining

Under the initiative, depots exceeding fuel-saving targets will receive monthly awards and financial incentives to encourage healthy competition. At the same time, drivers recording poor kilometres-per-litre (KPL) performance will undergo counselling and retraining. The focus will be on better speed control, correct gear usage, avoiding unnecessary engine idling and improving braking practices.

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Officials have also been instructed to strengthen daily technical inspections of buses and ensure timely repairs. According to the transport department, factors such as improper tyre pressure, oil leakage, poor engine tuning and braking faults contribute significantly to fuel wastage.

The campaign comes at a time when the cash-strapped ST Corporation is trying to reduce operational costs while improving services across Maharashtra.

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