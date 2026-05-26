MNS Workers Protest Rising Fuel Prices In New Panvel By Distributing Melody Chocolates To Citizens |

Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a unique protest in New Panvel on Sunday against the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices by distributing Melody chocolates among citizens.

Raigad District President Sachin Jadhav Leads Agitation

The agitation was led by Raigad district president Sachin Jadhav, who, along with party workers, used satire to target the government over inflation and rising fuel costs.

During the protest, party workers handed out chocolates while raising slogans suggesting that if the government could not reduce inflation, people should “eat Melody chocolates and stay happy.”

Jadhav Says Fuel Hikes Disrupted Household Budgets

Speaking during the agitation, Jadhav alleged that the steady increase in fuel prices had severely impacted the financial stability of common citizens.

“The continuous hike in petrol and diesel prices has disrupted the household budgets of ordinary people. Inflation is taking a serious toll on the common man, but the government appears indifferent,” Jadhav said.

Leader Dressed as Chitragupta to Highlight Government Accountability

In a symbolic act, Jadhav participated in the protest dressed as “Chitragupta,” the mythological keeper of records, to highlight what the party described as the government’s accountability towards the public over rising living costs.

The protest drew attention from commuters and local residents in New Panvel, with MNS workers demanding immediate measures to control fuel prices and provide relief to citizens struggling with inflation.

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