Major Mishap Averted As Two BEST Buses Catch Fire At Pratiksha Nagar Depot In Sion; Third Bus Emits Sparks At Magathane | Video

Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire At Sion's Pratiksha Nagar Depot, No Injuries Reported | X

Mumbai: A major mishap was averted after two BEST buses caught fire in separate incidents at the Pratiksha Nagar depot in Sion late Sunday night. Both buses were empty at the time of the incidents and no injuries were reported. However, the back-to-back fire incidents have raised serious concerns over passenger safety and the condition of buses operated by private contractors.

Details of first fire & firefighting response

According to officials, both CNG buses were hired from private operator Matoshree Urban Transport. The first fire broke out around 11.30 pm when a security guard noticed smoke and flames coming from a parked bus. He tried to use a fire extinguisher, but the blaze spread rapidly. The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control shortly after midnight.

Mumbai: Two BEST buses were gutted in separate fire incidents at Pratiksha Nagar Bus Depot in Sion within a span of a few hours. Fire brigade controlled both blazes; no injuries reported.#Mumbai #BEST #Sion #BusFire #BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/ucwrwYvvgY — Ujjawal (@ujjawal1985519) May 25, 2026

While the firefighting operation was still underway, another parked bus at the depot caught fire around 1.21 am. Firefighters took nearly an hour to douse the second blaze. BEST officials said the exact cause is under investigation, though a technical fault or issue in the CNG system is suspected.

Monday morning incident at Magathane depot

In another incident on Monday morning, a bus on route 243/246 reportedly emitted sparks at Magathane depot, after which the vehicle was evacuated and sent back to the depot. The incidents come at a time when BEST is already facing a shortage of buses and operational pressure across Mumbai and nearby regions.

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