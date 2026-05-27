Third BEST Bus Fire In Three Days At Santacruz Depot Raises Serious Safety Concerns Over Private Contractors | Representational image

Mumbai: A major accident was averted after a BEST bus caught fire inside the Santacruz depot in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident comes just two days after two buses caught fire at Pratiksha Nagar depot in Sion, raising serious concerns over the safety and maintenance of buses operated by private contractors.

Bus 7762 caught fire after clutch repair work was completed

According to officials, the incident took place around 2:45am on May 27 when bus number 7762 , operated by Matoshree Urban Transport, suddenly caught fire inside the depot premises. The bus had reportedly been kept for repairs due to a clutch-related fault. After the repair work was completed, the driver was taking the bus to the fuel station within the depot for diesel refilling when a short circuit occurred in the driver’s cabin, triggering the blaze.

Staff members present at the depot immediately rushed to control the fire and used nearly 20 fire extinguishers before informing the fire brigade. Firefighters reached the spot around 3:10am and completely extinguished the fire using water jets. No injuries were reported as the bus was empty and the incident occurred within the depot premises.

No injuries reported as bus was empty inside depot premises

The latest incident has further intensified concerns over recurring fire-related cases involving BEST buses operated by private contractors. On May 25, two CNG buses hired from Matoshree Urban Transport caught fire in separate incidents at the Pratiksha Nagar depot in Sion late at night. In another incident on Monday morning, a BEST bus operating on route 243/246 reportedly emitted sparks at the Magathane depot, following which passengers were evacuated and the bus was sent back to the depot.

With three such incidents reported within a span of three days, questions are now being raised over maintenance standards and safety checks of contractor-operated buses. Officials said technical inspections are underway and the exact causes of the incidents are being examined.

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