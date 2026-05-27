Eid Al-Adha Celebrations Begin In Mumbai As Muslim Leaders Urge Responsible Sacrifice Within Legal Framework | File Pic

Mumbai: Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, one of the two main celebrations by Muslims, will be observed in Mumbai from today.

Feast of Sacrifice marks Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to obey God

​The three-day celebrations follow the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage period, and are also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, marking the Qurbani from Prophet Ibrahim who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God's command.

​In remembrance of the sacrifice, Muslims who have the financial means give their own sacrifice. Zeenat Shaukat Ali, Director General, Wisdom Foundation, said that for Indian Muslims, managing Qurbani as responsible citizens is both a sacrosanct duty as well as a civic obligation.

Ali stresses performing sacrifice within legal and moral standards

​Referring to incidents in Mumbai where the ritual of animal sacrifice had led to social disputes, Ali said that it is essential to perform Qurbani in consonance with the moral standards established by Islam within the legal framework set by the judiciary.

​"Hence it is of utmost importance to conduct Qurbani peacefully within the legal structure in places allotted for the purpose only," said Ali, who added that courts have upheld public spaces and private properties in residential housing societies as unsuitable for the purpose. "Respecting our diversity and the sensitivities of our multi-religious and multi-cultural societies, as well as the esteem and dignity of all our citizens, it is vital to adhere to the rule of law to safeguard peace, goodwill and communal harmony."

Shuaib Khatib urges youth to avoid controversial social media posts

​Shuaib Khatib, trustee of the Jama Masjid, one of the prominent mosques in the city, especially asked young people to not post controversial content on social media or do anything that is against the guidelines issued by the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Eid al-Adha is celebrated for humanity and we have to focus on this. If people face problems in the conduct of the festival they should go to the police and get the problem resolved. Activities like the sacrificing of goats should follow guidelines set by the BMC," said Khatib, who drew attention to the incidents in Mira Road where the police had to intervene on Tuesday to defuse a dispute over the sacrifice of animals in the compound of a residential complex.

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