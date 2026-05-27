Maharashtra Govt Schedules High-Level Minority Welfare Meeting On June 1, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Chair |

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra’s Minority Development Department has officially scheduled a high-level meeting on Monday, 1 June, to address pressing minority welfare issues.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar holds minority development portfolio

The meeting will be chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who also holds the portfolio for Minority Development and Waqf.

According to the official circular issued by Sarangkumar Patil, Under Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra, the discussion stems from a calling attention notice raised during the second (monsoon) assembly session of 2025 by MLAs Abu Azmi, Raees Shaikh, and Gajanan Lavte. The session aims to review and fulfill the commitments previously made by the then Minority Development Minister.

Attendees requested to bring all necessary information

Key attendees, including Azmi and Shaikh, have been formally requested to attend the proceedings with all necessary information to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the department's assurances regarding minority development.

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