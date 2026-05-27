'Centre Likely To Take Positive Decision On Sugarcane And Onion Issues Within 10 Days,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid mounting protests by farmers in Maharashtra over falling crop prices, the Centre is likely to take a positive decision on key issues concerning sugarcane growers and onion farmers within the next 10 days, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Wednesday after high-level meetings in New Delhi.

Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar discuss agrarian concerns in Delhi

A Maharashtra delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss agrarian concerns, including sugarcane pricing, pending issues in the sugar industry and the ongoing restrictions on onion exports.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pawar said the discussions with the Centre were “very positive” and expressed confidence that farmers across the state would soon receive relief.

Central government assures positive decision within 10 days

“The Central government has assured us that a positive decision regarding sugarcane and onion-related issues will be taken within the next 10 days,” she said.

Pawar said onion growers in Maharashtra and other states have been suffering due to export restrictions, which have led to a sharp fall in market prices. She claimed that Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the delegation that the onion export ban would not continue and that procurement operations through NAFED and NCCF would be expanded to support farmers.

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NAFED and NCCF procurement to be expanded for farmers

“Because of the export restrictions, onion farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. The Centre has assured us that the ban will not continue and that procurement centres of NAFED and NCCF will be increased wherever necessary,” she said.

The meetings come at a politically significant time, with farmer organisations in Maharashtra intensifying pressure on the government over crop prices and export policies ahead of the upcoming local body and Legislative Council elections.

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