Maharashtra Congress Urges Election Commission To Postpone Voter Roll Revision Due To Ashadhi Wari And Rains | Sourced

The Maharashtra Congress has urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the second phase of the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by a month, citing concerns that the ongoing Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage and heavy monsoon conditions could lead to the exclusion of thousands of voters.

Harshvardhan Sapkal writes to state CEO Chockalingam

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer Chockalingam, state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal warned that conducting the voter verification drive between June 30 and July 29 could adversely affect participation, especially among lakhs of Warkaris who travel to Pandharpur during the annual pilgrimage.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule announced on May 14, the first phase of the SIR exercise is currently underway and is expected to continue till June 19, with nearly 72 per cent of the mapping work already completed. The second phase involves Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting homes to distribute and collect voter enumeration forms.

First phase ongoing till June 19; second phase involves home visits

However, Sapkal said the timing of the exercise clashes with the Ashadhi Wari, one of Maharashtra’s largest religious pilgrimages, in which devotees from over 20 districts across western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha undertake foot marches to Pandharpur. Since many families are likely to remain away from their homes during the period, there is a risk that eligible voters may be left out of the rolls, he said.

The Congress leader also pointed to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rainfall in regions including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Konkan, Pune and Satara during July, warning that extreme weather could disrupt the revision process and public movement.

The party has demanded that the Election Commission defer the second phase of the SIR programme by at least one month to ensure that no voter is disenfranchised due to religious travel or adverse weather conditions.

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