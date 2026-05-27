RSS Pracharak Kashmiri Lal Urges Educated Traders To Build Socially Responsible Society, Promote Swadeshi | File Pic

Mumbai: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak and national organiser of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Kashmiri Lal, called upon educated traders to play a greater role in building an educated and socially responsible society.

Says traders are naturally organised and socially aware

Addressing a programme organised on Wednesday by Team CAIT Nagpur in the city, Kashmiri Lal said traders are naturally organised, experienced in dealing with society, and possess strong social awareness. “Educated traders must come forward to create an educated society,” he said.

He announced that the Swadeshi Jagran Manch has formed a national-level Swadeshi Vyapari Manch under the leadership of national convenor Balakrishna Bharati, with a dedicated office also to be established in Nagpur.

Urges traders to adopt innovative schemes against online commerce

Highlighting challenges faced by traditional businesses due to the rise of online commerce, Kashmiri Lal urged traders to adopt innovative schemes to attract customers and strengthen local markets. He stressed the need for all trader organisations to unite on a common platform to raise issues concerning commerce and business communities.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance, he encouraged traders to become exporters and promote indigenous products in place of imports. “Only then will the country’s economy become stronger,” he said, adding that youth should be encouraged towards entrepreneurship and high-quality Swadeshi production.

Ajay Patki says slogan will be Nation First, Trade First

National co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Swadeshi Vyapari Manch contact chief Ajay Patki said the organisation would establish branches across the country with the slogan: “Nation First, Trade First and Trader First.”

Speaking at the event, Confederation of All India Traders national president Balakrishna Bharati described the current global economic environment as a “cold world war” for economic dominance and cultural influence. He appealed to citizens to adopt Swadeshi practices in language, lifestyle, food, travel and consumption.

The programme concluded with participants taking a collective Swadeshi pledge and the formal inauguration of the Swadeshi Vyapari Manch office. Several trade representatives and social leaders attended the event.

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