MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For 17 Maharashtra Council Seats As Ruling Mahayuti Continues To Struggle With Infighting |

Mumbai: Even as sharp differences continue within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has moved swiftly to finalise its strategy and is preparing to contest all 17 seats. With the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP yet to arrive at a consensus, the Opposition sees an opportunity to capitalise on the apparent unrest within the ruling coalition ahead of the June 18 polls.

MVA projects unity while ruling alliance faces internal tussle

The elections to 17 Legislative Council seats from local self-government bodies have triggered intense political activity in both camps. While the Mahayuti leadership is still engaged in hectic negotiations, the MVA has almost completed its seat-sharing exercise and is projecting unity in contrast to the ruling alliance’s internal tussle.

According to sources, the Congress is likely to contest seven to eight seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with five to six seats and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction with three to four seats. The final formula is expected to be sealed within the next few days.

Key MVA meeting held at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai

A crucial meeting of MVA leaders was held at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Parab, Ambadas Danve and Milind Narvekar.

Speaking after the meeting, Sapkal accused the BJP of indulging in “horse-trading” and attempting to lure local body representatives with money power. He claimed the MVA was fighting unitedly to protect democracy and the Constitution, while alleging that friction over seat-sharing had exposed divisions within the “triple-engine government”.

Shinde demands 5 seats, Ajit Pawar seeks 3, BJP firm on 12-4-1

On the other hand, the ruling Mahayuti alliance continues to struggle over the distribution of seats. Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is demanding five seats for Shiv Sena, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction is seeking three seats. However, the BJP is reportedly firm on a 12-4-1 formula — 12 seats for BJP, four for Shiv Sena and one for NCP.

Amid the stalemate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, travelled to Delhi for discussions with senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah. However, Fadnavis downplayed reports of serious discord and maintained that the issue would be resolved soon. He clarified that the BJP was insisting on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar seat, while the NCP was seeking the Pune seat, adding that there was no major dispute beyond that. He also emphasise that issue of seat sharing will be resolved in Mumbai itself and there is no need to come to Delhi for that.

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