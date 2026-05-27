Central Railway Withdraws Proposed Food Price Hike At Station Stalls After Commuter Outcry, Vada Pav To Stay At ₹13 | Image generated by using Grok AI

Mumbai: In a major relief for lakhs of daily commuters and railway passengers, Central Railway has withdrawn its proposed hike in food prices at station stalls, just a day after the revised rates sparked criticism over rising commuter expenses. Railway authorities confirmed that the existing prices will continue until further notice.

Vada Pav was to rise from Rs 13 to Rs 20 from June 1

The revised food rates were scheduled to come into effect from June 1. Under the proposal, the price of vada pav was to increase from Rs 13 to Rs 20, while samosa prices were also set to jump from Rs 12 to Rs 20. Other snacks including ragda pav, bhel and pav-based items were also expected to become costlier. Officials clarified that there was no proposed hike in the prices of juices or soda-based beverages.

The proposed menu revision had triggered concerns among daily commuters already dealing with rising travel and living costs in Mumbai. Railway officials had earlier stated that the revision was being introduced on the lines of Western Railway, which had revised stall prices in 2025 following an earlier update in 2021. The new menu was also expected to add food items such as dosa, noodles, soup, slush drinks and cream-filled donuts at station stalls.

Daily commuters already struggling with rising living costs in Mumbai

However, the move faced criticism from commuter groups and members of the catering association. A representative from the association alleged that railway authorities were gradually discouraging affordable local loose food items such as chana, peanuts, chikki and milkshakes in favour of branded packaged products.

“The withdrawal has brought immediate relief to regular passengers who depend on low-cost food at railway stations every day,” a commuter activist said.

The rollback is being seen as a significant decision amid growing public concerns over inflation and increasing day-to-day expenses for Mumbai’s suburban railway commuters.

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