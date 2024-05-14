Mumbai: Police Arrest 3 For Cheating Businessman By Offering American Dollars At Lesser Rate | Representational image

Mumbai: The Sanpada police have arrested three men who were trying to cheat a businessman by offering American dollars at lesser rate. The businessman who was aware of the modus of such frauds and hence instead of falling into the trap of fraud, he contacted police and helped them lay a trap for the accused. The accused have been identified as Mofazul Abdul Shaikh (40), Mehboob Apu Shaikh (33) and Masud Alam Usman Gani (33), residents of Naupada.

The accused Mehboob Shaikh had contacted a Vashi based businessman Mayur Mange, who is in the business of selling clothes in who dealt in clothes, on May 5. The accused claimed that his aunt who was into the business of mangoes, had found a bundle of American dollars in the box of Mango and intended to exchange it for Indian rupees at lesser rate.

Mange was aware of such frauds and he accepted the offer of the accused for purchasing the dollar. Mange later went to meet Vijay Kumar Panhale, Senior Police Inspector of Sanpada Police Station and informed him about the call. Panhale and his team then laid a trap in Sanpada Sector-5 on Sunday evening to nab these accused who were to meet Mange and exchange the dollar.

At around 8.30 pm, when the accused reached the place to exchange notes near Gavdevi Maidan at Sanpada Sector-5, Mange went to meet them as per the instructions of the police. The three accused then showed them a bundle of notes by pretending it to be a bundle of US dollars. The police who had laid the trap, caught the accused and seized the bundle. The bundle has a 20usd note at both the sides and has plain papers in between.

"We are investigating the background of the accused. We suspect they would have cheated many people in similar way and we are investigating the same," a police officer said.