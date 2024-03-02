Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years In Jail For Molesting 12-Year-Old

A special POCSO court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to five years imprisonment for molesting a 12-year-old girl, while she had gone to market with her mother and brother. The convict is also accused of attempting to sexually assault the girl prior to the incident, compelling the family to shift their residence.

Details of case

Chembur resident Mayur Kharat alias Kasha molested the girl on July 14, 2021, when she had gone to Chunabhatti market, the victim's mother had said in her police complaint. She further said that while she was walking ahead talking on the phone, Kasha called out to the kids, including the girl's 14-year-old brother, and held their hand. While the boy managed to rescue himself, the accused pulled the victim towards him and touched her inappropriately. The family later went home and decided to register the case the next day after discussion. The accused was arrested on July 15, 2021.

Public prosecutor Pranjali Joshi examined five witnesses to prove the case of sexual harassment and molestation against the accused. Kasha's lawyer on the other hand argued that a false case was registered against him after he was released on bail in the previous case of sexual assault on the victim filed with the Chembur police in 2020. The accused claimed that after the alleged incident, the family had shifted to the present area.

The court declined the defence, observing that Kasha's intention to outrage the girl's modesty can be easily gathered in the backdrop of the 2020 case. The family took the decision to shift to the other area so that the victim does not come in contact with the accused, noted the special court. It further said that the accused caught hold of the girl's hand and dragged her towards him despite a previous case against him.

“So, the said act itself speaks about the intention of the accused,” said the court.