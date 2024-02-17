Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 43-Year-Old Man To 20 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl

The special POCSO court has convicted a 43-year-old man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in September 2020. The man, who was a relative of the victim, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Details of case

The prosecution claimed that the girl was staying on a footpath with her mother in the Fort area. However, in 2020, the family shifted to Vikroli but the mother used to do domestic work at the houses in the Fort area.

The prosecution said, the mother would come to town in the morning at 9.30 and drop the girl at the office where accused was working. Here, the girl would attend her online classes on her uncle’s phone. Later at around 12.30 the mother-daughter would return to their house when the mother finished her work.

The victim said, in September 2020, the accused sexually assaulted her. After the incident, she was so scared that she did not reveal anything to anyone. The accused repeated it on the next day as well. This way, the girl said accused sexually assaulted her between September 2020 to January 2021.

Accused arrested

The police arrested the accused after a case was registered on February 14, 2021.

The prosecution apart from the victim's evidence, relied on the medical evidence. Also, the DNA of the foetus matched with the accused which proved fatal for the accused. Based on this, the court held the accused guilty of sexually assaulting the man.